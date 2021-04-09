Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,455 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Republic Services by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494,819 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,454,000 after purchasing an additional 317,039 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Republic Services by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 758,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,047,000 after purchasing an additional 301,782 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.24. 2,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,346. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

