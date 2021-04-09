Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.9% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,613,000 after acquiring an additional 308,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE WM traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $133.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.31.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.