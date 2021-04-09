Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. The Clorox makes up approximately 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of The Clorox worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 1,569.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 98,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $191.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.