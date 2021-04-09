Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 2,466 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. 28,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,404,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

