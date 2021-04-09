Liberty One Investment Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.43. 6,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,067. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

