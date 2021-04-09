Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Shares Gap Up to $45.00

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.00, but opened at $47.00. Liberty TripAdvisor shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

