Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.23% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ACRL stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 62 ($0.81). 888,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,823. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 56.27. The company has a market cap of £193.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £933,100 ($1,219,101.12).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

