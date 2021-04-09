Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday.

accesso Technology Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 562 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 418.31. The stock has a market cap of £292.63 million and a PE ratio of -8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In other news, insider Bill Russell purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

