Lido DAO Token (LDO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $929,710.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $929,710.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00069258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00290901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00775200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,757.21 or 1.00306288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00735998 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.