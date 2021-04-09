Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,833 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Life Storage worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,244,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE LSI opened at $88.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.