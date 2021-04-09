LifeVantage Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LFVN)

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,375 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average daily volume of 125 call options.
LFVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.03. 106,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,821. The stock has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.09.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
