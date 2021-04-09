Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00003938 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.76 or 0.00384585 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000895 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.