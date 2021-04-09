Lightstreams Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,804.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $761,978.81 and approximately $1,804.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,113,387 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

