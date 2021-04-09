Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.46. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 92,134 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a market cap of $147.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.