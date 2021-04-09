Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.24.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.73. 13,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $286.98. The company has a market capitalization of $148.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

