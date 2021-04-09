LINKA (LINKA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,725.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $11,725.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINKA has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00054069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.49 or 0.00617564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041187 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

