Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.60. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 841,093 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Lipocine by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

