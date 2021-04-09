Liquidity Network Price Reaches $0.0151 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $803,644.46 and approximately $5.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00315318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00757986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.96 or 1.00507948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00739919 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

