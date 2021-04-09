Liquity (LQTY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded flat against the dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $356,364.88 and $1.26 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $16.58 or 0.00028428 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00290132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.79 or 0.00767893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,362.13 or 1.00081590 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00724662 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.