Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $7.27 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $928.73 million and $98.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.27 or 0.00012489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00026255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,673,038 coins and its circulating supply is 127,742,770 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

