Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Million

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $710,914.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0368 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00313879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.52 or 0.00756181 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,102.03 or 1.00088084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.10 or 0.00735140 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

