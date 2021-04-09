Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.67 million and $6,721.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $780.35 or 0.01333453 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,271.25 or 0.99573660 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 718,583,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.