Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $18.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.91 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.16 billion to $22.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 650 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.00, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $695,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $393.82 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.