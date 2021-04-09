Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Lithia Motors worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after acquiring an additional 156,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,091 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,328 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 347,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $393.82 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.80 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.