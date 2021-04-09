Lition Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Lition has a total market capitalization of $392,838.77 and approximately $30,082.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,162.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.52 or 0.03558149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.40 or 0.00380658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.00 or 0.01093486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.42 or 0.00473530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.06 or 0.00443678 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00336276 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00032184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003592 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition's total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition's official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition's official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition's official website is www.lition.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

