Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE: LYG) recently:

4/7/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

4/6/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/31/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

3/10/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/26/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “buy” rating.

NYSE LYG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.34. 1,588,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,129. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.