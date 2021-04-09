Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $386.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.52. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

