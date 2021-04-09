LockTrip Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. LockTrip has a market cap of $101.50 million and approximately $220,027.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00011588 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

