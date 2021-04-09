Loki (LOKI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,861.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,090.91 or 0.03552230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.42 or 0.00388053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.70 or 0.01091877 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00482259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00423459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.59 or 0.00332290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00032654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

