Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,081.24 or 0.03564549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.44 or 0.00380974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.97 or 0.01087517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.28 or 0.00483469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.66 or 0.00441300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.81 or 0.00337081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00031769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

