Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the company will earn ($1.81) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.