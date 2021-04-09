Loopring (LRC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $53.03 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $692.76 million and $53.03 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,141,482 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

