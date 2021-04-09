Loopring (LRC) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Loopring has a market cap of $686.75 million and $92.15 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,141,482 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

