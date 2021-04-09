Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading Down 4.5%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.76. 33,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,064,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.17.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

