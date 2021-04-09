Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $876,810.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,507.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.89. 393,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

