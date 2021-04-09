Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,094 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 25,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $61.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

