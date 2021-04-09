Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,341 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 650.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

VZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

