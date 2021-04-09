Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after buying an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,849,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,604,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $244.68. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,177. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $156.22 and a 12 month high of $244.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.55 and a 200 day moving average of $220.25.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

