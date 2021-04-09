Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,317. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35.

