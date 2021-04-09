Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after buying an additional 212,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.46. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $195.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

