LPL Financial LLC Acquires 16,151 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 16.95% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EEMO stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

