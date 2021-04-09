LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

