LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,234 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 14.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Insperity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $85.75 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

