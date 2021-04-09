LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 524,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 382,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sonoco Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

