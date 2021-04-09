LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,073 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

