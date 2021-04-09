LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,560 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Get iShares MSCI BRIC ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BRIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.