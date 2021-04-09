LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,244 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

