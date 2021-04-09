LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 98.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $78.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.59. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.46 and a 52 week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.