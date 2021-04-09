LPL Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.88% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INKM opened at $35.02 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

