LPL Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,737 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KGC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

